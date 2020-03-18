Left Menu
Anzac Day services at Gallipoli to be canceled due to COVID-19

The cancellation covers the Anzac Dawn Service, the Australian Lone Pine Service and the New Zealand Service at Chunuk Bair.

“It is with deep sadness the decision has been made by both the Australian and New Zealand Governments to cancel this year’s Anzac services at Gallipoli,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: ANI

The New Zealand and Australian Governments have announced this year's joint Anzac Day services at Gallipoli will be canceled due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The cancellation covers the Anzac Dawn Service, the Australian Lone Pine Service and the New Zealand Service at Chunuk Bair. Turkish authorities who host the events have been advised. The Gallipoli Anzac Day services are jointly organised by Australia and New Zealand under an agreement between the two governments.

"It is with deep sadness the decision has been made by both the Australian and New Zealand Governments to cancel this year's Anzac services at Gallipoli," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"The Gallipoli services, in particular, have become a pilgrimage of sorts for many New Zealanders. But with global travel restrictions and isolation requirements in place in most countries it is simply not practical to hold this year's event," Jacinda Ardern said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have been in direct contact about the decision.

"Cancellation of an Anzac Day commemoration, and in particular Gallipoli, is something we would normally consider unimaginable, given the reverence in which we hold our ancestors who made the ultimate sacrifice there. But then these are unimaginable times and just as they sought to protect our people, so must we," Minister of Defence Ron Mark said.

Gallipoli is the biggest overseas Anzac Day commemoration New Zealand jointly runs with Australia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade leads on other commemorations in capitals across the world, and decisions on these are being made on a case by case basis.

No decisions on domestic Anzac Day commemorations have been made yet.

Services would need to be held in accordance with the Government's new guidelines on public gatherings. The Government will be discussing this further with the RSA in the coming weeks.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press release)

