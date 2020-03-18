COVID-19: Suresh Prabhu goes into self-quarantine as precautionary measure after coming from Saudi

Former Union minister and BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has self quarantined himself at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure following his return from Saudi Arabia to attend a meeting on March 10. Sources said though Prabhu has tested negative for the coronavirus, he, however has decided to stay in isolation as a precaution.

Earlier, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan too self-quarantined himself at his residence in the national capital as a precautionary measure after a medical institute he had visited recently had reported a COVID-19 case. He too had tested negative. The total number of the coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 147 on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

