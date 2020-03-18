Left Menu
C'garh govt raises ex-gratia to martyrs' kin to Rs 20 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:30 IST
The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday increased the financial aid given to the families of security personnel martyred in Naxal violencein the state to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 3 lakh, an official said. The state Home Department issued order in this regard on Wednesday, he said.

"With the special efforts of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the ex-gratia amount given to the families of the jawans (state police force and Central forces) martyred in Naxal violence has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh," the official said. The state government has increased the aid as per the new Security Related Expenditure (SRE) guidelines of the Centre, after getting a proposal in this direction by the state police headquarters, he said.

Chhattisgarh, particularly its Bastar division in the south, has been struggling with the Maoist menace since the last over three decades. The Bastar region has witnessed a string of Naxal attacks in the past, including the deadliest ones like the 2010 massacre that left 76 security personnel in Dantewada dead, the 2013 Jhiram valley attack wherein 29 people, including senior Congress leaders were killed in Bastar, and Burkapal attack in Sukma in 2017 in which 25 troopers lost their lives.

On March this year, the Chhattisgarh government had informed the state assembly that 25 security personnel have lost their lives in Naxal violence in the state between January 2019 and February 15 this year..

