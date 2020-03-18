Left Menu
Health Minister directs teams to visit quarantine facilities to assess and monitor amenities

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:59 IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday held a review meeting on containment and management of the coronavirus, directing that teams be deputed to regularly inspect and monitor quarantine facilities for ensuring necessary amenities are being provided. The meeting was attended by senior health ministry officials, the directors or medical superintendents of central government hospitals such as the Safdurjung Hospital, the RML Hospital and the AIIMS-Delhi.

Vardhan reviewed the preparedness of hospitals in terms of availability of testing kits, personnel protective equipment, medicines and isolation wards. He directed hospitals to ensure adequate availability of protective gear for all healthcare workers. Vardhan reviewed in detail the quarantine facilities for evacuees, including those at airports and other key transit points, in terms of segregation of passengers, transportation to quarantine facilities and checks-ups.

