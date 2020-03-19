Left Menu
Bhuj hostel case: Kachchh University issues show-cause notice to institute

A show cause notice has been issued to the Sahjanand Girls Institute in connection with the February 14 incident in which 68 girls at the hostel of the institute were forced to undergo a 'strip' test to check if they were menstruating.

Darshna Dholakia, Vice-Chancellor of Kachchh University. Image Credit: ANI

"We have issued a show-cause notice, asking why their recognition should not be revoked," said Darshna Dholakia, Vice-Chancellor of Kachchh University.

Last month, a total of four persons, including the principal, were sent to two-day police custody in connection with the incident. The others sent to remand included the coordinator, supervisor and a lady peon of the institute. (ANI)

