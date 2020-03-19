Left Menu
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani reaches ED office for questioning in Yes Bank case

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday reached the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others.

  • Mumbai
  Updated: 19-03-2020 10:23 IST
Anil Ambani. File Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday reached the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering case related to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and others. The ED had earlier summoned Anil Ambani in connection with the case on Monday, but the Reliance Group Chairman had filed an adjournment plea before the ED following which the date was changed to Thursday.

In a statement issued last week, the Reliance Group had denied any links with Kapoor, his family or entities controlled by them. "Reliance Group states it has NIL direct or indirect exposure to Rana Kapoor, former CEO of YES Bank, or his wife or daughters, or any entities controlled by Rana Kapoor or his family. Reliance Group says its entire exposure to Yes Bank is fully secured and transacted in the ordinary course of business," said the statement issued on Wednesday.

"Reliance Group is committed to honour repayments of all its borrowings from Yes Bank Ltd through its various asset monetisation programmes which are all at advanced stages," it added. Earlier this month, the ED had arrested Rana Kapoor as he was reportedly not cooperating in the probe.

The agency has been granted an extension to keep Kapoor under custody till March 16 by a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)

