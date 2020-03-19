Left Menu
Development News Edition

Villagers getting electricity bill without connection in Chhattisgarh

Residents of Paradol village here complaint that they are receiving electricity bills every month even as the village doesn't have a power supply.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Koriya (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:48 IST
Villagers getting electricity bill without connection in Chhattisgarh
Locals in Paradol village of Korea get electricity bills without having electricity supply in area [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Residents of Paradol village here complaint that they are receiving electricity bills every month even as the village doesn't have a power supply. Villagers here live in mud houses and cook in dark. They told ANI that despite of repeated complaints to the authorities nothing has been done to resolve their grievances.

"There is no electricity supply but every month we receive bills. We complaint several times but to no avail," said a villager. Paradol village is located in Manendragarh Tehsil of Koriya district in Chhattisgarh.

Notaby, with an aim to provide last mile electrical connectivity and ensure electrification of all the willing rural and urban households, the Prime Minister had launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, also known as Saubhagya Scheme in September 2017. The funds are provided largely by the central government to all the States and Union Territories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Road accidents down by 10 per cent after increase in fines:

The number of road accidents has gone down by an average 10 per cent after the amended Motor Vehicles Act with a steep increase in fines came into force, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. Responding to supplementary queries during Questio...

Four-day 'Butterfly Meet' held in Arunachal's Namdapha National Park

To conserve the diverse yet rare species of butterflies in Arunachal Pradesh, a four-day-long Butterfly Meet was recently held in the Namdapha National Park which is situated in the states Changlang district. During the meet, as many as 17...

Gold worth Rs 4 crore seized, 7 arrested

Gold worth Rs 4 crore has been seized with the arrest of seven people from three different spots, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI said here on Thursday. Based on specific information, two persons from the central ra...

Raj guv asks people not be scared of crona, take precautions

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday asked people not to be scared of the coronavirus outbreak but take all preventive and precautionary measures. Do not be afraid of corona. Some caution is needed. Do not go to the crowded places, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020