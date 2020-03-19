Villagers getting electricity bill without connection in Chhattisgarh

Residents of Paradol village here complaint that they are receiving electricity bills every month even as the village doesn't have a power supply. Villagers here live in mud houses and cook in dark. They told ANI that despite of repeated complaints to the authorities nothing has been done to resolve their grievances.

"There is no electricity supply but every month we receive bills. We complaint several times but to no avail," said a villager. Paradol village is located in Manendragarh Tehsil of Koriya district in Chhattisgarh.

Notaby, with an aim to provide last mile electrical connectivity and ensure electrification of all the willing rural and urban households, the Prime Minister had launched Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, also known as Saubhagya Scheme in September 2017. The funds are provided largely by the central government to all the States and Union Territories. (ANI)

