COVID-19: 6 passengers stamped for home quarantine deboarded by authorities at Borivali station

As many as six persons with 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands were deboarded by authorities from the Saurashtra Express at Borivali Railway Station on Thursday.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:02 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:02 IST
As many as six persons with 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands were deboarded by authorities from the Saurashtra Express at Borivali Railway Station on Thursday. These people have been asked to home quarantine following their return from Singapore. The Central government has advised home quarantine for 14 days to all the people coming from COVID-19 affected countries.

"6 passengers who returned from Singapore recently and have 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands, were deboarded from Saurashtra Express at Borivali Railway Station today," said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Western Railway. Saurashtra Express runs between Mumbai Central and Porbandar in Gujarat.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state from coronavirus in the country with 49 confirmed cases and one fatality. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

