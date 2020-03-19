Left Menu
Development News Edition

25 Jubbaland police officers undergone traffic management training

Lt. Col. Bashir Hiis Khalif, the commander of Jubbaland Traffic Police, said the training was important in refreshing the knowledge of the officers under his command.

25 Jubbaland police officers undergone traffic management training
Capt. Ibrahim Mohamed Ali, a Jubbaland traffic police officer, said the training was important for improved performance of their jobs. Image Credit: Twitter(@amisomsomalia)

Twenty-Five Jubbaland police officers have undergone training to hone their skills in traffic management, road traffic rules and regulations, road accident investigations and public order management.

The 12-day training at Kismayo Central Police Station, organized by the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), was designed to improve safety and order on Jubbaland's public roads by equipping the officers with the knowledge and tools needed to perform their duties effectively.

"The training focused on the management of road traffic accidents, road traffic investigations, and how to work with different partners and stakeholders in road traffic management. We also looked at the conduct of traffic police officers, because one must be professional in order to manage traffic," said Victor Nahabwe, AMISOM Police Training and Development Coordinator.

Lt. Col. Bashir Hiis Khalif, the commander of Jubbaland Traffic Police, said the training was important in refreshing the knowledge of the officers under his command.

"The traffic officers are already familiar with road traffic rules as they have been applying them for some time. However, they needed this training to refresh and review their traffic management skills and how best to enhance relationships with the motoring public and other road users. I am happy that they have gained new skills," he said.

Capt. Ibrahim Mohamed Ali, a Jubbaland traffic police officer, said the training was important for improved performance of their jobs.

"This training has boosted our morale and refreshed our skills and knowledge. This will help improve performance, make us more effective as there will be changes in how we work," he said.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Road accidents down by 10 per cent after increase in fines:

The number of road accidents has gone down by an average 10 per cent after the amended Motor Vehicles Act with a steep increase in fines came into force, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. Responding to supplementary queries during Questio...

Four-day 'Butterfly Meet' held in Arunachal's Namdapha National Park

To conserve the diverse yet rare species of butterflies in Arunachal Pradesh, a four-day-long Butterfly Meet was recently held in the Namdapha National Park which is situated in the states Changlang district. During the meet, as many as 17...

Gold worth Rs 4 crore seized, 7 arrested

Gold worth Rs 4 crore has been seized with the arrest of seven people from three different spots, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI said here on Thursday. Based on specific information, two persons from the central ra...

Raj guv asks people not be scared of crona, take precautions

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday asked people not to be scared of the coronavirus outbreak but take all preventive and precautionary measures. Do not be afraid of corona. Some caution is needed. Do not go to the crowded places, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020