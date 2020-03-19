Left Menu
PM calls for Janta Curfew, urges people to stay indoors

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 20:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this. He called for 'Janta curfew' on March 22 from 7 am-9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house.

"Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi said in a national broadcast. Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, some time of yours", Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors.

"I request all people in country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.

