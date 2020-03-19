Strict restrictions imposed in Srinagar to contain spread of coronavirus

The District Magistrate on Friday imposed strict restrictions across Srinagar to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. "No public movement or activity will be allowed anywhere in the district. Only government officials with valid IDs will be allowed to move," the officials said.

They said concerned agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of restrictions across Srinagar. "Strict action will be taken against violators of the order. Government officials have been asked to ensure no one is found ferried in their vehicles," the officials added.

They said the decision to impose restrictions comes in the wake of surfacing of a case testing positive for COVID-19 in the district and is aimed at containing spread of the infection..

