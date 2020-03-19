Coronavirus scare: 4,296 people screened in Mizoram

Altogether 4,296 people were screened at the Lengpui airport and other screening counters along the inter-state and international borders on Thursday, an official said. Not a single confirmed coronavirus case has been reported in Mizoram till date, a health department official said.

He also said that at least 156 people, who returned from abroad recently, have been placed under home quarantine as a precautionary measure though they did not show any symptoms of being infected with the deadly virus. Meanwhile, an official statement said that the Indo- Bangladesh border has been sealed and the entry point along the international border was open only at Zokhawthar on the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

The statement also said that Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana held a meeting with Mizoram Kohhran Hruatute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of church leaders' committee, and sought its help to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Thursday. It was also decided in the meeting that awareness would be created through the weekly bulletins of the churches.

The MKHC also would take measures to ensure that mass gathering is avoided at important programmes such as weddings, memorial stone erections and other important events concerning the churches. Sources said that some major local churches belonging to different denominations have temporarily suspended service until further order to avoid mass gathering.

Many organisations and political parties, including main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Mizoram People's Conference (MPC), also closed their offices for this month. Besides, the Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA) has prohibited door to door vending by any individuals, including Myanmar nationals and non-tribals in various neighbourhoods.

The association on Thursday issued an advisory to its members stating that all shop keepers and helpers must wear protective masks, hand gloves and wash their hands regularly. Traders coming from outside should be self-quarantined at their houses for at least 14 days.

The association also banned any mass gathering by the members and warned them not to hike commodity prices..

