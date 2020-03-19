Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad: Six held in connection with theft case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:37 IST
Ghaziabad: Six held in connection with theft case

Six people, including two traders and a middleman, have been arrested in connection with a case involving the theft of data storage devices worth Rs 50 lakh from a warehouse, police said here on Thursday. The incident had taken place on January 21 in Rajnagar.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said one of the accused, Arun, had left the job at the Agarwal and Sons warehouse and started driving a cab. Due to a financial crunch, he along with his friend Maneesh hatched a plan to steal memory cards and pen drives from the godown.

Maneesh shared the plan with his boss Bharat Agarwal, who actively participated in the theft, providing them with a car and gas cutter, the SSP said. After cutting the shutter, they took away the memory cards and pen drives.

The stolen goods were concealed in Bharat Agarwal's house located in a Rajendra Nagar colony. They sold a part of the stolen items with the help of middleman Manoj to Suarabh Gupta (Meerut) and Ashwani Khanna of Ghaziabad, both are the retailers of mobile accessories, Naithani said.

The SSP said memory cards and pen drives worth Rs 35 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, gas cutter and the car used in the commission of the crime were seized from them..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2020 campaigns go digital amid fears of coronavirus spread

No more rallies. No more door-knocking. And no more in-person fundraisers, raking in dollars from dozens of millionaires at once. The coronavirus has disrupted American life, and the 2020 presidential campaign is no exception. Amid calls fo...

Oil extends gains but stays below USD 30

Oil rose further Friday after a dramatic rebound from multi-year lows but stayed below USD 30 a barrel on fears the deadly coronavirus will push the world into recession with an oversupply. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate WTI was up 3....

Olympics-IOC reviewing Games scenarios, cancellation not among them: Bach

The International Olympic Committee is considering various scenarios for the Tokyo Games amid the coronavirus pandemic but cancellation is not one of them, IOC President Thomas Bach has told the New York Times. Organisers of the worlds bigg...

Centre assures protection to Andhra election commissioner: Minister

The Centre assured on Friday to provide protection to Andhra State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, who is in temporary safe shelter fearing a threat to his life. In a five-page letter to the Union home secretary, the election commissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020