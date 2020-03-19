Movement of trains in Himachal's Kangra suspended

The movement of trains in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has been suspended to check the spread of COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Prajapati said. Thee DC said the movement of all trains from Punjab in Kangra district will remain suspended after Thursday midnight till further orders. He said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure. Besides, Aadhaar registration centres were closed in Shimla, Kangra and other districts of the hill state till March 31, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.