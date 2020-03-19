3 fresh cases of COVID-19 in T'gana; number climbs to 16

With three fresh cases reported on Thursday, the number of people found positive for COVID-19 in Telangana rose to 16, officials said. Of the three, two had arrived in Hyderabad from London, while the third came from Dubai.

The total number of cases were initially put at 14 by the state government. However, a revised bulletin issued by the government late in the night said three persons were found positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16.

The 16 include the first case of a software professional who was discharged from hospital after his recovery..

