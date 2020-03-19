Left Menu
Admin takes precautionary measures in Karimnagar after 8 who visited town test positive for COVID-19

  Karimnagar
  Updated: 20-03-2020 02:55 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 23:51 IST
With eight Indonesians who visited Karimnagar last week testing positive for novel coronavirus, the administration undertook a drive on Thursday to ascertain possible spread of the infection in the town. The eight, part of a group of 10 Indonesians, who were said to be on a religious visit, stayed at Karimnagar in the state for two days last week.

Special teams of medical personnel visited houses around the district collector's office to check the possibility of the spread of the virus. The group of Indonesians had stayed in the locality. Most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed and police made announcements appealing to the public to remain at home. State Backward Classes Minister G Kamalakar asked people to take precautions and not panic, adding that various measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The 10 Indonesians visited Karimnagar on a "tourist visa", a police official said. "They are not supposed to make religious preaching here if they violate the rules they will be deported to their home country," he said. Their visa will be canceled, the official said, adding that no action was initiated so far against them as they are suffering from COVID-19. The number of positive cases in Telangana stood at 14 as on Thursday.

