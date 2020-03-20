Left Menu
DRI seizes 483 kg of ephedrine, arrests three persons

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 00:11 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:11 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 483 kg of the drug ephedrine and arrested three persons from whom Rs 89 lakh in cash was recovered, an official said. The drug was manufactured in the premises of a chemical firm situated at Tarapur MIDC in adjoining Palghar district, he said.

Acting on specific intelligence, a raid was conducted by a DRI team at the chemical firm and 483 kg of the drug was seized, the official said. The banned narcotics was in liquid and slurry form, he said.

During searches conducted on the residential premises of the arrested persons, the DRI recovered Rs 89 lakh, he said. The accused persons had hired the premises inside the chemical firm for manufacturing the drug and would make payments to the factory owner, he said.

It also came to light that the accused had planned to shift the unit in a remote location of Kolhapur district and set up a laboratory too, the official said. The DRI team then carried out raid at another site in Kolhapur and found some quantity of ephedrine, he said.

