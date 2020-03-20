Left Menu
Today's dawn will be new dawn for India's daughters: Nirbhaya's mother

Minutes before hanging of the four convicts in the brutal gangrape case of her daughter, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Friday said, "today's dawn will be new dawn for daughters of India." The four convicts are to be hanged at 5:30 AM

"We all have waited so long for this day. And, today's dawn will be new dawn as my daughter will get justice. It will also be a new dawn for daughters of India," Asha Devi said.

It's a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Its a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

