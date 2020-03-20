Left Menu
Development News Edition

People chant 'long live Nirbhaya', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans outside Tihar Jail after convicts hanged

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 07:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 07:05 IST
People chant 'long live Nirbhaya', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans outside Tihar Jail after convicts hanged

Hundreds of people, carrying the national flag and shouting slogans of 'long live Nirbhaya' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', gathered outside the Tihar Jail since early hours of Friday with some of them distributing sweets after the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were executed. Security was beefed up outside the Tihar Jail Number 3 where the four convicts --- Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) --- were hanged at 5.30 am.

Among the people who gathered outside the jail was social activist Yogita Bhayana. He held a poster which read 'Nirbhaya has got justice. The other daughters still await'. "Justice has been delivered finally," she said, adding it was a victory of the legal system.

Some people distributed sweets after the convicts were hanged. They raised slogans of 'long live Nirbhaya’ and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and waved the national flag.

The horrific gang rape and murder of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern on December 16, 2012, who came to be known the world over as Nirbhaya, the fearless one, had seared the nation's soul and triggered countrywide outrage. Akash Deep, who has been associated with her's family, said he was there to witness the victory of a long-fought legal battle that continued for over seven years.

"It was a tough fight. However, the justice was won today," he said. Divya Dhawan, who came from Subhash Nagar, said, "The decision is good but that could have been better if the justice was delivered earlier on time." Sana, a resident of west Delhi, said, "Nothing will change after this hanging in our society, but we are happy that the four convicts have been hanged and the justice was delivered to Nirbhaya." This is the first time that four men have been hanged together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

The executions were carried out after the men exhausted every possible legal avenue to escape the gallows. Their desperate attempts only postponed the inevitable by less than two months after the first date of execution was set for January 22. In last-gasp attempts, one of the convicts knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court just hours before the hanging.

In an unprecedented late-night hearing that began at 2.30 AM and lasted an hour, a Supreme Court bench dismissed his last plea..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iranian leaders vow to overcome virus in new year messages

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in separate new year messages vowed to overcome the coronavirus and increase economic growth. Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, called the new year the...

It's a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Its a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

No time to lose, time to act fast: Chidambaram to PM on coronavirus

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the war against coronavirus cannot be fought with moral armaments and that lockdown was the only solution. After he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the steps suggested by him in ...

2020 campaigns go digital amid fears of coronavirus spread

No more rallies. No more door-knocking. And no more in-person fundraisers, raking in dollars from dozens of millionaires at once. The coronavirus has disrupted American life, and the 2020 presidential campaign is no exception. Amid calls fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020