Telangana: MANUU students' union opposes move to turn varsity into quarantine facility

The students union of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has opposed the decision to turn the university into quarantine facility, saying such a move would badly affect the lives of the students living in the varsity hostels. MANUU on March 19 received a notice from the Deputy Collector which stated, "The Deputy Collector and Tahsildar, Serilingampally Mandal is hereby authorized to take over the possession of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Gachibowli from the authorized representative of the university and hand over to Director of Medical and Education Department, Telangana State, for developing as quarantine building for the suspected International travellers from COVID-19 (corona) affected countries under Section 30 of Disaster Management Act, 2005."

Regarding this, the MANUU Students Union president Umar Faruq, along with Teachers Association, Employees Association, Officers Association representatives had a meeting with the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar of the varsity. Speaking to ANI over phone, Faruq said, "We strongly oppose the decision to make quarantine centre in MANUU and if it happens what about those students who still are in hostels? Whose responsibility (will it be) if any of our students, staff or other get infected by COVID-19?"

"Also, quarantine centres should be made at isolated areas whereas our MANUU is small campus surrounded with residential area. What about the belongings of students who left for their homes? I requested Vice Chancellor and Registrar to convey MANUU fraternity's message to the state government," he added. He further said that he later submitted a letter to Registrar of the University stating the same.

In the letter, he stated that "more than 500 students are in university campus who have not left for their homes, due to financial issues and difficulties in booking tickets and most of the trains to North Indian states are also cancelled". "We strongly stand with the government in dealing COVID-19, but we cannot put the lives of our students in danger... Therefore, we strongly request your kind self to look into the matter and not to handover the university for quarantine centre as it will badly affect the students of our university. And if the university authorities hand over hostels to be turned into quarantine centres, then they will be responsible for any kind (of) mishappening," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.