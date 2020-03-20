Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hanging of convicts real tribute to Nirbhaya: Investigators

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:13 IST
Hanging of convicts real tribute to Nirbhaya: Investigators

Investigating officers of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case on Friday called the hanging of the four convicts a ''real tribute'' to the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was savagely brutalised in an empty moving bus in a South Delhi neighbourhood. Pramod Singh Kushwaha, then the additional DCP (South) and who headed the investigation team, said each and every member of the team pitched in to prepare a watertight case against the convicts.

"The hanging is a tribute to the departed soul. They will also act as a deterrent to other rapists," Kushwaha, now the DCP of the special cell, told PTI. Inspector Anil Sharma, who was the SHO of Vasant Vihar police station and investigated the case, said, "It is a tribute to Nirbhaya. We stood with her family during court hearings and will be there for them." The four convicts were hanged in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on Friday.

On December 16, 2012, the men, one of whom was a juvenile at the time, raped Nirbhaya and dumped her on the road and left for dead on the cold winter night. Her friend who was with her was also severely beaten and thrown out along with her. She was so severely violated that her insides were spilling out when she was taken to hospital. She died in a Singapore hospital after battling for her life for a fortnight. Six people, including the four convicts and the juvenile, were named as accused.

While Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail days after the trial began in the case, the juvenile was released in 2015 after spending three years in a correctional home..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iranian leaders vow to overcome virus in new year messages

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani in separate new year messages vowed to overcome the coronavirus and increase economic growth. Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, called the new year the...

It's a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Its a day of satisfaction that a daughter, who underwent so much pain, has got justice Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

No time to lose, time to act fast: Chidambaram to PM on coronavirus

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the war against coronavirus cannot be fought with moral armaments and that lockdown was the only solution. After he supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the steps suggested by him in ...

2020 campaigns go digital amid fears of coronavirus spread

No more rallies. No more door-knocking. And no more in-person fundraisers, raking in dollars from dozens of millionaires at once. The coronavirus has disrupted American life, and the 2020 presidential campaign is no exception. Amid calls fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020