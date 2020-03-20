Covid-19: No church gatherings, masses till Mar 31

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, leaders of Christian community here have suspended all public gatherings, including prayer meetings and masses, till March 31, an official said on Friday. The decision was made based on Mumbai Police's request to contain the spread of the deadly virus, he added.

Leaders of the Christian community from across the city met senior officials of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday and decided to suspend all public gatherings, including prayer meetings and masses, till March 31, he said. The situation will be reviewed on March 31, he said, addind that the leaders had assured full cooperation to the authorities.

