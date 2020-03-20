Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't visit our offices to collect driving licence, vehicle documents: Delhi Traffic Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 17:53 IST
Don't visit our offices to collect driving licence, vehicle documents: Delhi Traffic Police

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Friday asked the public to not visit the offices of traffic authorities to collect their driving licence or vehicle documents seized by personnel while issuing challans. In an advisory, the Delhi Traffic police said people may visit traffic circles or offices only in case they have urgent and unavoidable reasons to get their documents back

"They may continue to drive keeping a copy of the challan with them to be presented or shown to the enforcement officer on demand," said Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic). Traffic inspectors will handover their documents with due precautions, the advisory said. These precautions will remain in force till March 31 and will be reviewed on April 1, the advisory stated

The traffic inspectors have also been directed to issue the advisory to all concerned using telephone numbers available in the records, it added. PTI AMP RDMRDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...

At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil

At least 11 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, up from seven on Thursday, the countrys health ministry said on Friday.Infections now number 904, the ministry said, compared with 621 the previous day. Brazil is current...

Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide. So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020