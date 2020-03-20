Left Menu
COVID-19: All offices, institutions to remain closed in Lucknow till March 23

In the view of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Lucknow administration on Friday directed all offices and institutions to remain closed till March 23 in Khurram Nagar where four cases of deadly virus including singer Kanika Kapoor have been reported.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:46 IST
Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the view of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Lucknow administration on Friday directed all offices and institutions to remain closed till March 23 in Khurram Nagar where four cases of deadly virus including singer Kanika Kapoor have been reported. However, hospitals, pharmacists, medical stores, path labs and other services under the Essential Commodities Act have been exempted from the order.

"All offices, institutions (except hospitals, pharmacists, medical stores, path labs, services under Essential Commodities Act) in the areas of Khurram Nagar to remain closed till March 23," Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in a written order. The order read that the violation of the same will attract legal proceedings under Section 188 of IPC.

The Uttar Pradesh government has designated six hospitals in Lucknow for treatment of coronavirus including Lok Bandhu Hospital, Civil Hospital, Balrampur Hospital, King George's Medical University, Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. The state government has decided to sanitise Lucknow, Noida and Kanpur as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 206 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. (ANI)

