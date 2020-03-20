Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal CM urges people returning to state to go for self-

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:07 IST
Arunachal CM urges people returning to state to go for self-

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has appealed to the citizens of the state, including those returning from the Covid-19 affected areas, to go for self-quarantine even if one may test negative, for the safety of their loved ones at home. I would request all Arunachalis returning from Covid-19 affected areas to take self-quarantine even if one may have tested negative. Please take all precautionary measure lest you would want to infect your loved ones with #Coronavirus. On home quarantine, Khandu said in a tweet.

Let us keep Arunachal safe from Coronavirus. Let us do it together, Khandu said. The chief minister also called upon the people of the state stranded across the country, due to outbreak of Covid- 19, to visit their nearest resident commissioners offices under the Arunachal Pradesh government for assistance.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in India, many educational institutions, tourist facilities are being closed in almost all states in India because of which large numbers of students, general people of Arunachal Pradesh are stranded and without any assistance. Same is the condition of all the patients who have gone outside the state for treatment.

The state government in this regard has directed the principal resident commissioner, New Delhi, all deputy resident commissioners and additional resident commissioners to set up help desk cum facilitation centre in their respective Bhawans to assist the Arunachal residents who are staying in other parts of India for their safety, security and accommodation. They were also urged to ensure that all students, patients and general people return to the state safely.

Meanwhile, the state health department has advised all asymptomatic students returning to Arunachal Pradesh from other states due to closure of their educational institutions to practice social distancing by undergoing home-quarantine for 14 days. Besides, the students were urged to immediately contact the 24x7 control room or their nearest health centre if they develop any symptoms of being infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and his wife Neelam Mishra on Friday undergone thermal screening for Covid-19 at Gumto check gate at Doimukh, near here, while returning to the state capital from outside. The drivers of the motorcade, escorts and staff who accompanied the governor were also screened.

Dr Mishra appreciated the medical officers and staff deployed at the entry points of the state for doing their duty well. Because of the dedication and sincere effort of these people and cooperation of police officials and preparedness of the state civil administration, the state will fully succeed in combating Covid-19 and ensure the wellness of our beloved citizens, Dr Mishra said.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the medical and police teams and undergo the requisite checks..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Panama's Copa Airlines cancels all flights as coronavirus crisis spreads

Panamas Copa Airlines on Friday said it will suspend all operations from March 22 until April 21, making it the first Latin American carrier to take such a drastic measure in order to weather the coronavirus crisis. Air travel in Latin Amer...

Olympics-USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expr...

At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil

At least 11 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, up from seven on Thursday, the countrys health ministry said on Friday.Infections now number 904, the ministry said, compared with 621 the previous day. Brazil is current...

Walmart's Mexico unit pulls elderly workers from checkouts on coronavirus concerns

Grocers including Walmart de Mexico have begun bowing to pressure to pull from stores tens of thousands of elderly workers who pack bags at checkouts as concerns grow about their vulnerability to coronavirus amid panic buying nationwide. So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020