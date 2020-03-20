Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Kerala CM writes to NABARD chairman requesting special revival package to states

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday requested the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to allow a special revival package to help the states, including Kerala.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:34 IST
COVID-19: Kerala CM writes to NABARD chairman requesting special revival package to states
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday requested the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to allow a special revival package to help the states, including Kerala. He wrote a letter to NABARD Chairman Dr Harsh Kumar Bhanwala in this regard.

"Most states, including Kerala are facing an unprecedented crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is well known that pandemic will have devastating economic effect. I request that urgent proactive steps be taken by NABARD to help the states, including Kerala by means of special revival package in view of coronavirus," Vijayan wrote in the letter. "As part of the pandemic special revival package, the interest rate of refinancing of loans for short term agricultural operations of NABARD to state Co-operative Banks, Regional Rural Banks and Commercial Banks, which is extended to crop credit, may be reduced to 2% from the existing 4.5 % year," the letter added.

CM Vijayan also requested 'a special line of credit of Rs 2,000 crore' for the state. "The interest rate of loans given to small scale businesses should be reduced from 8.4%to 5%. We request a special line of credit of Rs 2000 crore under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for Kerala state at 2% instead of the usual 3.9 %," CM wrote in the letter.

This comes a day after the Kerala government has announced a package of Rs 20,000 crore to tide over the present crisis. A total of 26 people including 2 foreigners have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Macron's popularity jumps as French approve of coronavirus response

French President Emmanuel Macrons popularity rating jumped to a more than two-year high, according to an opinion poll published on Friday, showing his handling of the coronavirus crisis was being given a big vote of confidence. Some 51 of t...

Govt should suspend NPR, CAA for 3 months amid coronavirus threat: Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader and former Union cabinet minister Salman Khurshid has suggested that the government should postpone the National Population Register NPR and other such things for three months in the face of the coronavirus threat. He...

North Korea fires unidentified projectile -Yonhap

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday, citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. Japans coast...

FACTBOX-California, New York and Illinois 'stay at home' orders: What's allowed?

Three U.S. states - California, New York and Illinois - have issued similar statewide stay at home orders directing more than 72 million residents to remain in their homes for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Jers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020