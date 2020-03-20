Left Menu
COVID-19: Food plazas, refreshments rooms of IRCTC closed from March 22

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced to close its food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 20:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced to close its food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from Sunday. "The Food Plazas, Refreshment Rooms, Jan Aahars & Cell Kitchens should be closed until further advice. The static units supplying meals to the prepaid trains which are in operation may continue to operate," an official release said adding that instructions shall come into force from March 22.

The ministry said that the onboard catering services in Mail Express trains and TSV trains should be closed until further advice. "If there is a demand of onboard services then only PAD items, Tea & Coffee may be allowed to be sold in the train. Such operation should be conducted using the minimum number of staff. The licensee should be requested to take care of their catering staff on the humanitarian ground during this period of closure," read the release.

"List of such mobile and static units shall be intimated to the CO. For the purpose of license fee, this period will be covered under force majeure. If there is demand license is permitted to sell PAD items, Tea & Coffee," it said. A number of trains have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus scare.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

