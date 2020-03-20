Coronavirus: Govt allows contractual staff to work from home

All consultant and contractual staff associated with the central government departments have been asked to work from home in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Friday said

The officials appointed as consultants/advisors after retirement, who are of the age of 60 years and above, may be allowed to work from home with the permission of heads of department without adversely affecting their consultancy fee/honorarium till April 4, it said

The contractual/outsourced staff may also be allowed to attend office on rotational basis as has been allowed for Group B and C officials, without deduction of any wages for their absence from work, up to April 4, the order issued to all central government departments added.

