HIGHLIGHTS AT 10 PM

These are the top stories at 10 pm: NATION DEL192 LD ALL NIRBHAYA Four Nirbhaya convicts executed in Tihar Jail, her mother says justice at last New Delhi: Four men convicted of gang-raping and murdering a young Delhi woman, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, were hanged in pre-dawn darkness on Friday, closing a horrific chapter that shook the nation's collective core with the details of its barbarity and led to tougher anti-rape laws. DEL209 LDALL CORONAVIRUS COVID-19: India reports 50 fresh cases of coronavirus, total climbs to 223 New Delhi: India reported 50 fresh cases of COVID-19, highest in a day, taking the tally to 223 on Friday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with chief ministers ways and preparedness of the states to check and prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives globally.

DEL233 VIRUS-SAUDI ENVOY-LD INTERVIEW India important asset for global community in fight against coronavirus: Saudi Arabia New Delhi: India is an important asset for the international and regional fight against coronavirus and in minimising its impact on the health of global community, Saudi Arabia, the chair of the G20 grouping, said on Friday. DEL240 PM-VIRUS-LD CHIEF MINISTERS Coronavirus: PM urges CMs to implement social distancing to check virus spread New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged chief ministers to ensure effective implementation of 'social distancing', saying it is the most important measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

BOM24 MP-2ND LD KAMAL NATH Kamal Nath steps down as MP CM ahead of SC-mandated floor test Bhopal: Kamal Nath on Friday quit as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, hours before the Supreme Court-ordered floor test deadline, as his government stared at a certain defeat in the Assembly after the Speaker accepted the resignation of all 22 rebel MLAs. DEL253 RAIL-LD JANTA CURFEW Janta curfew: No passenger train to begin journey from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday New Delhi: No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a railway order issued on Friday.

VIRUS-LD KANIKA KAPOOR Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, sends political leaders into self-quarantine mode Lucknow/Mumbai/New Delhi: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19, setting off a chain reaction with political leaders like Vasundhara Raje, her MP son Dushyant Singh and parliamentarians Derek O'Brien and Anupriya Patel, who came in contact with her directly or indirectly, going into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. CAL20 WB-VIRUS-LD MAMATA Mamata welcomes Modi's 'stay indoors' proposal, urges him to stop int'l flights to Bengal Kolkata: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to stay indoors, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she had urged him to stop all international flights to the state, as a precautionary measure to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

LEGAL LGD47 DL-HC-LD KAMRA Delhi HC declines to entertain comedian Kunal Kamra's plea against flying ban on him by airlines New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday declined to entertain stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's plea challenging the flying ban imposed on him by Indigo, Vistara and other airlines for heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight. LGD46 DL-COURT-VIOLENCE-TAHIR Delhi violence: Court sends Tahir Hussain to 1-day police custody New Delhi: A Delhi court Friday sent suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to one-day police custody in connection with the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.

FOREIGN FGN47 VIRUS-LD PAK Pakistan reports third coronavirus death as confirmed cases jump to 464 Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked people to self-quarantine for at least another 45 days as the country reported its third coronavirus death and the total number of confirmed cases rose to 464. By Sajjad Hussain FGN45 VIRUS-SAARC-NEPAL-FUND Nepal pledges nearly USD 1 mn to SAARC Corona Emergency Fund Kathmandu: Nepal on Friday pledged nearly USD one million contribution to the SAARC Corona Emergency Fund, which was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an initial offer of USD 10 million to help combat the viral pandemic in the region. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN53 VIRUS-SAARC-BHUTAN-FUND Bhutan pledges USD 100,000 to SAARC Coronavirus Emergency Fund Thimphu: Bhutan on Friday pledged USD 100,000 contribution to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an initial offer of USD 10 million to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the region. FGN40 PAK-SAARC-KASHMIR-REAX Pak defends raising Kashmir at SAARC conference over coronavirus Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday defended its action to raise the Kashmir issue during the SAARC nations' video-conference on the coronavirus pandemic and rejected as "misleading" India's assertion that Islamabad tried to "politicise" a humanitarian issue by its "unwarranted" statement. By Sajjad Hussain..

