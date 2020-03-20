No bus to ply during Janata Curfew on Sunday in Himachal

No bus will ply in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in the wake of the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday. Talking to the media, the CM advised the general public against organising public feast (dham) during marriages.

The chief minister said, "It has come to our notice that a number of marriages are being solemnised in Navratras. I request the public to solemnise marriages in a simple way by holding prayers, but postpone dham." Thakur advised the public to remain indoors and venture out only in case of an urgency as the state reported its first two case of COVID-19 from Kangra district as per preliminary reports. Thakur said intra-state bus service will be reduced by 50 per cent. Buses will not be allowed to ferry more than 70 per cent passengers of their capacity, he added. The state government also decided to postpone the date for the payment of various public utility bills.

Later, while holding a videoconference with deputy commissioners of the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asked them to make the call of the Janata Curfew a success in the state..

