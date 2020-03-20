Mathura temple closes to public till Mar 31

The noted Vrindavan Chandrodaya temple here has been closed to the public in the wake of the coronavirus threat till March 31. The temple's communication head Anant Veerya Dasa said the decision has been taken to ensure the safety of the public.

Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is an under construction temple, which is proposed to be the tallest religious monument in the world. Dasa said the temple was closed at 4 pm on Friday. However, traditional temple "sevas" will continue to be conducted by priests. The Dwarakadhish temple and those at the Krishna Janmasthan will remain closed during the Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22. However, devotees can pay obeisance at both temple before the imposition of the Janata Curfew plan.

