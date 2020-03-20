Left Menu
Jitin Prasada goes into self-quarantine after attending party with Kanika Kapoor

Congress leader Jitin Prasada has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after attending a dinner party with Kanika Kapoor -- the Bollywood singer who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:29 IST
Jitin Prasada goes into self-quarantine after attending party with Kanika Kapoor
Congress leader Jitin Prasada (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Jitin Prasada has gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after attending a dinner party with Kanika Kapoor -- the Bollywood singer who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said her son Dushyant Singh have also gone into self-quarantine after attending a dinner party with Kanika.

Kanika, who recently returned from London, announced today she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and said that she and her family are under quarantine. Several media reports have alleged Kanika hid her travel history from airport authorities and dodged the screening procedure.

In her statement posted on Instagram, the Bollywood singer denied the reports saying she was "scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago" and that she developed the symptoms only four days ago. The Taj Hotel in Lucknow has been closed till further orders, Lucknow's District Magistrate said on Friday, hours after Kanika, who recently attended a party at the hotel, announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

