Total number of coronavirus cases in national capital rises to 20: Delhi Health Department

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-03-2020 00:33 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 00:01 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 20, according to the Delhi Health Department. These cases include four people from outside the city -- two from Kolkata and one each from Punjab and Rajasthan. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city has thus risen to 20, it said.

By Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in Delhi stood at 14. Out of the total 20 cases, four have been discharged and one had died earlier, and one has migrated out of the country.

Nine patients tested positive for coronavirus are admitted at the Safdarjung Hospital, one at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and two each at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the department said. India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, reviewed the current situation and preparedness for COVID-19 with chief ministers of various states, through a video conference, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement on Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also chaired a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of city government hospitals to review their preparedness. Status of isolation beds and logistics was assessed, it said. Orders have been issued under the epidemic regulation act for closure of all shops in shopping malls in Delhi till March 31 except shops dealing with items of daily needs like groceries, pharmacy, vegetables and fruits, the statement said. A total of 2,01,639 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 20 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

A total of 5,439 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Friday, according to the statement released by the Delhi Health Department, adding that 10,464 passengers are under home quarantine as on March 20. A total of 222 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities.

General public is advised to remain at home, particularly senior citizens, person affected with hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, pregnant women, cardiac patients taking steroid and children, the statement said..

