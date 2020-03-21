COVID-19: Nagpur civic body orders all private establishments shut

Amid rising coronavirus threat, the civic body of Nagpur has said that all private and corporates establishments will be completely shut down in the city, except those providing essential services.

"All private, corporates and establishments to be completely shut down in the city, except those providing essential services. A fine of Rs 1,000 to be imposed for spitting at public places," the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The government has confirmed four deaths so far due to coronavirus infection. (ANI)

