Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 more persons test positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Twelve more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 07:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 07:24 IST
12 more persons test positive for coronavirus in Kerala
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Image Credit: ANI

Twelve more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. Of the new cases, six persons are from Kasaragod, five from Ernakulam and one from Palakkad. Total 40 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, out of them three have been discharged, the Chief Minister said.

There are 44,390 people under surveillance in the state. Of these, 44,165 are in isolation at home and total of 225 people are hospitalized. Vijayan said, "On Friday, 56 people were admitted. 13,632 people have now been admitted into isolation. 5570 people were excluded from surveillance as they were not infected with the virus. Out of the 3456 samples tested, 2393 results returned negative."

"The five British tourists who had been staying in Munnar, and later in Ernakulam, have been diagnosed with the disease. One person who returned to Palakkad from the UK has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus," the chief minister said. Vijayan said the new cases in Kasargode were caused by a person who recently returned from abroad and who did not follow the self-quarantine measures. He took a flight to Karipur and stayed there for a day. From there he took a train to Kasargod.

In the following days, he attended several public events without taking any precautions, including a football game, a club, and a ceremony at home. Two MLAs in Kasargod have also come under surveillance. Both had physical contact with the infected patient via handshake and hugging. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UK's Smiths makes ventilator available to other producers

British technology firm Smiths Group said it was making one of its ventilators available for other manufacturers to produce, part of a coordinated attempt to tackle a shortage of life-saving equipment as coronavirus spreads. The groups Smit...

Coronavirus: Lockdown from Mar 22-24 in Maha's Akola

The Akola district administration has ordered a lockdown between March 22 and 24 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak during which all establishments except those selling essential items will remain closed. The move is similar to the s...

IndiGo manager dies at Delhi airport due to cardiac arrest New Delhi, M'

Indias largest airline IndiGo said that one of its maintenance managers died at the Delhi Airport on Saturday due to cardiac arrest after disembarking from a flight from Indonesia.&#160; We are deeply saddened by the demise of our maintenan...

Maha to have special control room for coronavirus action

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced setting up of a special control room to oversee the efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak. It will function from the Mantralaya state secretariat, said an official.Senior IAS officers R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020