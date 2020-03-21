12 more persons test positive for coronavirus in Kerala

Twelve more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday. Of the new cases, six persons are from Kasaragod, five from Ernakulam and one from Palakkad. Total 40 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, out of them three have been discharged, the Chief Minister said.

There are 44,390 people under surveillance in the state. Of these, 44,165 are in isolation at home and total of 225 people are hospitalized. Vijayan said, "On Friday, 56 people were admitted. 13,632 people have now been admitted into isolation. 5570 people were excluded from surveillance as they were not infected with the virus. Out of the 3456 samples tested, 2393 results returned negative."

"The five British tourists who had been staying in Munnar, and later in Ernakulam, have been diagnosed with the disease. One person who returned to Palakkad from the UK has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus," the chief minister said. Vijayan said the new cases in Kasargode were caused by a person who recently returned from abroad and who did not follow the self-quarantine measures. He took a flight to Karipur and stayed there for a day. From there he took a train to Kasargod.

In the following days, he attended several public events without taking any precautions, including a football game, a club, and a ceremony at home. Two MLAs in Kasargod have also come under surveillance. Both had physical contact with the infected patient via handshake and hugging. (ANI)

