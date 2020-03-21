Four killed as wall of under-construction factory collapses in Haryana

Four persons, including a minor, were killed after a wall of an under-construction factory collapsed on them in Haryana's Hisar district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday near Chikanwas village, they said.

The deceased were identified as labourers Hari Prasad (34), his wife Sonia (28), their son Chintu (5) and another labourer Laxmi Devi (50). All of them were natives of Madhya Pradesh, the police said. The labourers were working at the construction site when the incident took place, they said.

Their bodies were pulled out from the rubble with the help of a JCB machine and sent to the Agroha Medical College, Hisar, they added. A case has been registered against the owner of the factory, the police said.

