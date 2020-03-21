Left Menu
Special Air India flight to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Rome

A special Air India flight will take off for Rome on Saturday to evacuate Indian nationals including students stranded in the European country amid coronavirus outbreak.

Special Air India flight to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Rome
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special Air India flight will take off for Rome on Saturday to evacuate Indian nationals including students stranded in the European country amid coronavirus outbreak. The flight will return to Delhi on Sunday morning.

"On March 21, Air India will be mounting a 787-Dreamliner to Rome to evacuate our students, other travellers or any Indians stranded there. We are in close touch with our mission there," said Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Thursday. India has carried out evacuations from several countries in the past few weeks. It has brought back its citizens from China, Japan and Iran as the number of cases of coronavirus continue to rise in these countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

