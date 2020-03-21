Left Menu
Goa Airport takes measures to prevent spread of coronavirus

Authorities at the international airport in Goa are maintaining strict vigil to prevent the spread of coronavirus and have provided masks, gloves and sanitisers to the staff as well, according to Director of Goa airport, Gagan Malik.

Director of Goa airport, Gagan Malik speaking to ANI on Friday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Authorities at the international airport in Goa are maintaining strict vigil to prevent the spread of coronavirus and have provided masks, gloves and sanitisers to the staff as well, according to Director of Goa airport, Gagan Malik. "We are displaying all information related to coronavirus and are trying hard to make people aware. We are also conducting regular fumigation, fogging and cleaning to prevent the spread of the infection. The CISF, airline employees are also provided with sanitisers and gloves," Malik told ANI here.

"The most important thing needed to control its spread is to break the chain in a country of 135 crore people. The contamination can spread when people meet each other, in that aspect the Janata curfew on Sunday is for the people," he added. Apart from this, doctors present at the airport premises are also monitoring the passengers and are maintaining a record of all passengers coming from foreign countries and their address of stay, along with their period of visit to the state.

The passengers showing symptoms of the common cold and fever are being sent directly to the quarantine facilities or the hospital, depending on the severity of the symptoms and the age of the concerned person. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Four people have died in the country. One each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

