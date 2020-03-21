3 more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, total cases now 13

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the total in the Union territory to 13, a senior government official said on Saturday. Two cases are from Leh and one from Kargil, Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel told reporters here. He said reports for 35 samples were received from Delhi, of which 32 were negative.

"Nine reports were from Kargil, with one positive and eight negative, while 26 were of Leh district, with two positive and 24 negative," Samphel said. Meanwhile, three patients, who were quarantined as they had tested positive, are showing signs of recovery as latest tests have come out negative for the infection. Fresh tests are being conducted for verification as per protocol, he said. Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas issued an order on Friday, suspending helicopter services for civilian passenger movement till April 15.

"Operation of AN-32 (Kargil courier service), IL-76/C-17 and Pawn Heli Services in Ladakh is hereby suspended till 15th of April for civilian passenger movement," the order read. In a related development, Biswas has appointed a nodal officer for coordinating and redressing grievances of Ladakhi students studying outside the UT.

"In view of the outbreak of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety and welfare of the students of Ladakh who are studying outside the UT, Sumera Shafi, in-charge Deputy Resident Commissioner, UT of Ladakh, New Delhi, is hereby nominated as nodal officer for coordinating and redressing the grievances of the students studying outside the UT," the divisional commissioner said in his order..

