Javadekar reviews Pune's Covid-19 measures

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday reviewed measures taken by the Pune district administration to tackle the spread of Covid-19. Javadekar spoke to divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, district collector Naval Kishore Ram and other officials from the district administration, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on video conference.

The Pune district administration is doing a commendable job by ensuring that people practice social distancing and self-quarantine, he said. "The district administration has started screening travellers at various alighting points and adequate number of quarantine facilities are being created," he said.

Although the situation is "very serious", there is no need to panic, the Union minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for "janata" curfew on Sunday. I am sure that people will cooperate and make it a success," he said.

Arrangements are being made to ensure that poor people are provided three months' worth of essential commodities in advance, he added. As many as 63 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra so far.

