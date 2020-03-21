Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Nagpur MC Commissioner takes stock of situation

Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday visited the market areas in the city and reviewed the situation. All private and corporate establishments in the city except those providing essential services have been ordered to remain shut in view of the COVID-19.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 18:00 IST
Combating COVID-19: Nagpur MC Commissioner takes stock of situation
Nagpur MC Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday visited market areas in the city to review the situation. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday visited the market areas in the city and reviewed the situation. All private and corporate establishments in the city except those providing essential services have been ordered to remain shut in view of the COVID-19. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also put restrictions on vehicular movements in the areas of isolation and quarantine centres.

"All private and corporate establishments should be completely shut closed in the city except those providing essential services. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed for spitting at public places," Mundhe said. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday.

"The positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra have risen to 63. The number of positive cases has increased by 11 in a day. This includes eight people with a travel history and three persons got infected after being in contact with them," said Tope. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Esports-Van Buren wins all-star battle after Verstappen pulls out

Red Bull Formula One driver Max Verstappen pulled out of the second All-Star Esports Battle on Saturday but Rudy Van Buren, the Worlds Fastest Gamer in 2017, made sure there was a Dutch winner anyway.The 20-lap race on a virtual Indianapoli...

'Stay at home' to avoid coronavirus, UK govt tells vulnerable

Britain on Saturday urged 1.5 million people identified by the National Health Service NHS as being at higher risk of severe illness if they contract coronavirus to stay at home to protect themselves. The country has been stepping up measur...

Australia to pledge additional $38 billion in economic stimulus, third package expected

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Sunday pledge an additional A66.4 billion 38.50 billion in fiscal stimulus in a bid to shelter the countrys economy from coronavirus, according to excerpts of a speech seen by Reuters. Austra...

Tooth fairy in quarantine? Argentina makes exemption in coronavirus lockdown

In Argentinas nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, one magical being has been handed a presidential exemption the tooth fairy. President Alberto Fernandez earlier this week ordered all but essential workers to stay home an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020