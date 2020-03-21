Combating COVID-19: Nagpur MC Commissioner takes stock of situation

Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Saturday visited the market areas in the city and reviewed the situation. All private and corporate establishments in the city except those providing essential services have been ordered to remain shut in view of the COVID-19. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has also put restrictions on vehicular movements in the areas of isolation and quarantine centres.

"All private and corporate establishments should be completely shut closed in the city except those providing essential services. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed for spitting at public places," Mundhe said. The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday.

"The positive cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra have risen to 63. The number of positive cases has increased by 11 in a day. This includes eight people with a travel history and three persons got infected after being in contact with them," said Tope. (ANI)

