Number of coronavirus patients jump to 13 in Punjab

The number of coronavirus patients in Punjab surged to 13 on Saturday, official said. A media bulletin issued by the Punjab government said the number of COVID-19 positive patients went up to 13 in the state.

As of now, testing of 181 samples has been conducted and out of which, reports of 141 persons came negative, it said. The reports of 23 persons with suspected coronavirus are awaited, the bulletin said.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fiscal package to combat the coronavirus crisis and permission for private hospitals and labs to conduct tests for detecting the virus. Singh had expressed grave concern over the escalating COVID-19 crisis while taking part in the deliberations during a video conference convened by Modi with all chief ministers to review the situation.

