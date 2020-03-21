J-K govt employees with foreign travel history to go for mandatory quarantine
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday asked its employees with foreign travel history to go for quarantine before resuming their duties. A circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) advised people to avoid contact with persons having a foreign travel history
"The virus mainly spreads through social contacts and social gatherings and when a person comes in contact with those who are infected. Therefore, all the Administrative Secretaries/Divisional Commissioners/ Deputy Commissioners/Heads of Departments are directed to ensure the quarantine of all such officials or their relatives who have a foreign travel history since March 1, before they resume their duties," the order read.
