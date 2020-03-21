Encounter between security forces and naxals in Chhattisgarh
An encounter between security forces and Naxals is underway in the jungle near the Minpa area in Chhattisgarh.
An encounter between security forces and Naxals is underway in the jungle near the Minpa area in Chhattisgarh.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Naxals