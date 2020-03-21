11 DRG jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukhma
11 District Reserve Guard (DRG) Jawans have sustained injuries in an ongoing encounter between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukhma on Saturday.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
