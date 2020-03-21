Left Menu
Govt of WB orders closure of restaurants, pubs from March 22-31

The Home Affairs department of the government of West Bengal on Saturday issued an order pronouncing the closure of all restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, Hookah bars etc from March 22-31 to check non-essential social gathering in the wake of COVID-19.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Home Affairs department of the government of West Bengal on Saturday issued an order pronouncing the closure of all restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, Hookah bars etc from March 22-31 to check non-essential social gathering in the wake of COVID-19. "In order to check non-essential social gathering which leads to spread of coronavirus from infected person to healthy person, it has been decided to shut all restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs, night clubs, Hookah bars, massage parlours, amusement parks, museums, zoos with effect from 6 am on March 22 to March 31, 2020," the order read.

" It is also ordered that all gatherings including social gatherings should be avoided completely. Strict legal action will be taken in case of any violation," it said. Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 283 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

