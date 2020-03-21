Left Menu
People under home quarantine can request for institutional quarantine: Pune Divisional Commissioner

The people who are under home quarantine and facing problems can request Nagpur authorities to shift them into institutional quarantine, Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner of Pune said on Saturday.

Deepak Mhaisekar, Divisional Commissioner of Pune (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

He also appealed to everyone to participate in 'Janata Curfew', an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "I would like to appeal to everyone to stay at home tomorrow. I would appeal everyone to participate in 'Janata Curfew' and make it a success to contain the spread of coronavirus," Mhaisekar said.

"Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did a video conference with us. We have given them inputs as to what are we expecting from the government," Mhaisekar added. Mhaisekar also said that he had conducted a meeting with blood banks.

"Today morning we had a meeting with representatives of blood banks. There is little shortage of blood in the city. I appealed blood banks that they should start their functioning in a way that not more than 15 people are gathered in one place. Any person willing to donate blood can walk into a hospital or blood bank but make sure that not more than 15 people are gathered at one place." Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that all offices and shops apart from essential services will remain closed till March 31 in major cities of the state including Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 63, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

