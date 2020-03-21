COVID-19: 143 persons quarantined in Tripura, says Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said 68,304 persons have been screened and 143 persons are in quarantine facilities but not a single positive case of coronavirus infection has been reported in the state so far. Deb reviewed the preparedness to deal with coronavirus outbreak in a video conference with district magistrates, chief medical officers and superintendents of police.

He said quarantined persons will be able to buy food from designated restaurants through selected caterers. Deb said all seven land customs in the state have been closed and though Agartala-Akhaura check-post along the India-Bangladesh border is open, screening is conducted on persons entering the state from the neighbouring country.

He said there was a crisis in masks, gloves and hand sanitisers in local markets and the matter has been taken up to ensure quick supply of the materials..

