Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 1 in Moradabad, 2 in Noida test positive; COVID-19 cases rise to 26

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:40 IST
UP: 1 in Moradabad, 2 in Noida test positive; COVID-19 cases rise to 26

A girl who recently returned from France to Moradabad and two persons in Noida have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 26, officials said on Saturday. The student who came from France earlier this week was suffering from cough and cold. She was immediately rushed to a hospital and her sample was sent to a lab in Aligarh, where it tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Moradabad Chief Medical Officer M C Garg told PTI.

Two persons in Noida also tested positive, said Vikasendu Agrawal, joint director/state surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, in a statement. As many as 162 'contacts', who have attended different parties in Lucknow with a COVID-19-positive patient, have been identified and contacted so far. The samples collected from them have tested negative, according to the statement.

All positive cases in the state are persons with recent history of foreign travel, it said. According to the statement, the total number positive cases in the state are 26 -- eight each in Agra and Lucknow, six in Noida, two in Ghaziabad, one each in Lakhimpur Kheri and Moradabad.

Ten COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered fully and discharged from hospitals where they were admitted. All localities where positive cases have been found in Lucknow have been thoroughly sanitised by expert teams, it added. PTI NAV/CORR HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia allocates $850 million to combat effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 million to combat the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday. Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpo...

Report: NFL sends update to players

The NFL sent an update to players Saturday on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Pro Football Talk. The website wrote that it got a copy of the memo from NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills, which reportedly was sent t...

Britain 'two or three weeks' behind Italy on coronavirus - PM Johnson

Britain was only two or three weeks behind Italy on the spread of coronavirus, prime minister Boris Johnson said.In comments carried in the Sunday Telegraph and other Sunday newspapers, Johnson said Britains health service could be overwhel...

U.S. FDA approves first rapid coronavirus test with 45 minutes detection time

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first rapid coronavirus diagnostic test, with a detection time of about 45 minutes, the tests developer, California-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, said on Saturday.Cepheid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020