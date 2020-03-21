UP: 1 in Moradabad, 2 in Noida test positive; COVID-19 cases rise to 26

A girl who recently returned from France to Moradabad and two persons in Noida have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 26, officials said on Saturday. The student who came from France earlier this week was suffering from cough and cold. She was immediately rushed to a hospital and her sample was sent to a lab in Aligarh, where it tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Moradabad Chief Medical Officer M C Garg told PTI.

Two persons in Noida also tested positive, said Vikasendu Agrawal, joint director/state surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, in a statement. As many as 162 'contacts', who have attended different parties in Lucknow with a COVID-19-positive patient, have been identified and contacted so far. The samples collected from them have tested negative, according to the statement.

All positive cases in the state are persons with recent history of foreign travel, it said. According to the statement, the total number positive cases in the state are 26 -- eight each in Agra and Lucknow, six in Noida, two in Ghaziabad, one each in Lakhimpur Kheri and Moradabad.

Ten COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered fully and discharged from hospitals where they were admitted. All localities where positive cases have been found in Lucknow have been thoroughly sanitised by expert teams, it added. PTI NAV/CORR HMB.

